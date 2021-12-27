Declining Covid-19 cases: Two deaths, 223 cases in a week in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been showing a continuous downward trend while the number of deaths due to the illness is also on the decline.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed only two lives from the region in the last one week, both from the federal capital while no death due to the illness was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last seven days.

A total of 223 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last one week at an average of 32 cases per day, the lowest number since the advent of the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak that hit ICT and Rawalpindi district much harder. Of 223 patients, 191 are residents of the federal capital while 32 are from Rawalpindi district.

It is important to mention that as many as 144,930 patients have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan of which 2,188 have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed no life from the region while 26 new patients were reported positive for the infection. As many as 25 patients were reported from ICT taking the tally to 108,450 of which 966 had lost their lives while 107,190 had achieved a cure. On Sunday, there were a total of 294 active cases of the disease from the federal capital.

On the other hand, only one new case was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,480 of which 1,222 had lost their lives. To date, 35,182 patients from Rawalpindi have recovered from the illness.