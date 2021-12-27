KPCTA organises Christmas sports gala

PESHAWAR: A colourful Christmas Sports Gala was arranged on Sunday for the members of Christian community in connection with the Christmas celebrations to provide them with an opportunity of recreation and enjoyment.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the auspices of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department had organised the Christmas Sports Gala at Saint John’s Catholic Church situated at Circular Road in Peshawar City.

A large number of members of Christian community from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Landikotal in Khyber district, Ghallanai in Mohmand district and elsewhere in the province attended the event.

Minority Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion. The participants took part in the sports competitions, including table tennis, musical chair, Khattak dance, musical band, tableaus, national songs and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Wilson Wazir said that they were thankful to the provincial government and KPTCA for arranging sports gala and music programmes for the Christian community.