­‘Dry chain’ suggested to reduce losses of food products

PESHAWAR: Rapid increase in population puts pressure on food supplies and about one-third of the total food produced for human consumption is wasted mostly in developing countries where losses occur for lack of proper processing and maintenance of the costly cold chain. ‘Dry chain’ should be adopted to reduce the losses of food products after harvesting.

This was the crux of a two-day workshop on ‘dry chain technology for reducing postharvest losses in seeds’.

The workshop, which concluded here on Sunday, was jointly organized by the Department of Agronomy, the University of Agriculture and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht was the chief guest.

In his speech, the vice-chancellor stressed the need for training for upgrading the knowledge of both faculty and students.

He urged the chairman and directors of other departments of the university to arrange such training. Dr Jehan Bakht assured them of his full support for the purpose.

The training organizer Dr Muhammad Arif explained the concept of ‘dry chain technology’ and its importance.

He said the increasing population put pressure on food supplies and about one-third of the total food produced for human consumption is wasted with the majority of loss in developing countries occurring between harvest and the consumer.

Controlling product dryness is the most critical factor for maintaining quality in stored non-perishable foods, he said.

The high relative humidity prevalent in humid climates elevates the moisture content of dried commodities stored in porous woven bags, enabling fungal and insect infestations, he said.

The vice-chancellor added that the term “dry chain” is used to describe the initial dehydration of durable commodities to levels preventing fungal growth followed by storage in moisture-proof containers.

This is analogous to the “cold chain” in which continuous refrigeration is used to preserve quality in the fresh produce industry, he said.

However, in the case of the dry chain, no further equipment or energy input is required to maintain product quality after initial drying as long as the integrity of the storage container is preserved, he added.

In some areas and seasons packaging only is required to implement a “climate-smart” dry chain, while in humid conditions, additional drying is required and desiccant-based drying methods have unique advantages, he went on to say.

Speaker from the University of Faisalabad, Dr Irfan Afzal, presented both climate-based and drying-based approaches to implement the dry chain to minimize mycotoxin accumulation and insect infestations in dry products, reduce food loss, improve food quality, safety and security, and protect public health.

He gave hands-on training to the participants for a better understanding of the concept and practical demonstration.

The participants included students, faculty members, research officers, Agriculture department officers, and representatives of the seed companies.

They were given certificates of participation at the end of the training workshop.