KP govt paying special attention to health sector: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the provincial government is paying special attention to the health sector to ensure maximum health facilities for people of the province.

“The provision of latest facilities and equipment in hospitals across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, is a testament to the government’s sincerity,” he said while addressing a farewell function organised by the Young Doctors Association in honor of the House Officers and Trainee Medical Officers in Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to a handout, the ceremony was also addressed by Dr Asfandyar Betney, provincial president of Young Doctors Association, Dr Rizwan Kundi, former provincial president, Dr Fahim, chairman BoG (MTI), Raza Khan Gandapur, medical director, Dr Naseem Saba Mehsud, Dr Ehsanullah Mehsud and others. Shields were also distributed among the participants on the occasion.

The minister assured that the problems of young doctors would be addressed on priority basis. He clarified that his government had taken revolutionary steps for providing maximum health cover to the people and the Health Card is a proof of it. He said that like other parts of the province, hospitals of DI Khan were also providing modern facilities.

YDA provincial president Dr Asfandyar Betney said the Young Doctors Association was making serious efforts at the government level to solve the problems of doctors.

Former YDA provincial president Dr Rizwan Kundi said that the government should take more serious steps in the field of health so that the people can get the best facilities.

Dr Muhammad Fahim said the PTI government was striving to serve humanity in hospitals and was providing more and more facilities to the people.