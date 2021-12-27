 
close
Monday December 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

57 vehicles recovered

By Bureau report
December 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell has recovered 57 vehicles during actions against gangs in the provincial capital during the last one year.

An official said that action was taken against many of the car lifter gangs during the current year. He added that 57 vehicles were recovered from the gangs which were handed over to the owners.

Comments