3 soldiers, civilian injured in blast

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the security forces and a civilian sustained injuries in a blast at Edak area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.
The sources said that a convoy of the security forces was attacked with a remote controlled blast, leaving three soldiers and a civilian wounded.
Suspected militants, it was learnt, had placed the explosive device along the roadside, targeting the convoy of the security forces passing through the area.
The injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.
The wounded men were identified as Havaldar Kaleem, sepoy Zaman, sepoy Farooq and the civilian named Shakoor.
