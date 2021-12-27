Five arrested to avert clash over land dispute

MIRANSHAH: The police on Sunday arrested five members of a tribe and seized weapons during an action to prevent a clash over a long-standing land dispute in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan.
District Police Officer of North Waziristan Aqeeq Hussain said the members of the Machikhel and Hakimkhel tribes armed with light and heavy weapons had taken up positions and were about to clash when the cops arrived on the spot to bring the situation under control.
He said five men belonging to the Machikhel tribe were arrested. He further said that four Kalashnikovs, a rifle, a light machine gun and 430 bullets of various bores were also seized during the action.
The district police officer said the two tribes had a long-standing land dispute. The police registered cases against the arrestees, he added.
MANSEHRA: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain said on Sunday that half of the...
PESHAWAR: As many as 48 policemen were martyred and 44 others sustained injuries in different attacks and encounters...
PESHAWAR: A colourful Christmas Sports Gala was arranged on Sunday for the members of Christian community in...
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has convened a meeting of the provincial working committee comprising party’s...
PESHAWAR: Rapid increase in population puts pressure on food supplies and about one-third of the total food produced...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said...
Comments