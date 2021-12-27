Police arrest two persons after double-murder

PESHAWAR: Police arrested two persons when dozens of villagers had gathered to kill them after they allegedly shot dead two people in Sheikh Mohammadi village in the wee hours on Sunday.

An official said that two people Noor Islam and Aziz were killed by unidentified armed men in Sheikh Mohammadi village on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Later, the villagers came out in large numbers and chased two persons, Khan Raiz and Shahid, who were suspected to be involved in the murders.

The two took shelter at a hujra (male guest house) after they were surrounded by villagers.

The villagers wanted to kill the two people after some locals alleged they were extortionists. Officials said heavy contingents of police along with the superintendent of police, Saddar, Waqar Ahmad, rushed to the site and arrested the two persons from the hujra. Officials said they were investigating the case from all angles.