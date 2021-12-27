Screening underlined to overcome thalassemia

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an awareness-raising session underlined the need for carrier screening to effectively overcome the rising cases of thalassemia.

The session was arranged at the Frontier Foundation Blood Transfusion and Hematological Services Peshawar to put under focus the methods to overcome the blood disorder.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, the foundation chairman, said thalassemia cases were rising in the country which must be a cause of concern.

He said the foundation was running an awareness-raising programme for curbing the thalassemia cases along with a prevention programme.

“The carrier screening of families has been launched in a bid to lessen thalassemia major incidence,” he explained.

Sahibzada Haleem stressed that carrier screening was one of the best ways to control thalassemia and that there should be no leniency in this regard.