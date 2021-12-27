Upper parts of Hazara, Malakand receive snowfall

MANSEHRA/MINGORA: The upper parts of Hazara and Malakand Division on Sunday received heavy snowfall, turning the weather cold.

The snowfall started in Kaghan valley, Shogran tourist resort, Siran valley, Konsh valley, Musa-da-Massalah in Mansehra and Spat and Kandia valleys in Kohistan districts early in the morning and continued intermittently the entire day.

Following the heaviest snowfall of the season, the weather turned coldest in the upper parts of Hazara.

“Though road leading to Shoran from Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road from Kawai is blocked following the snowfall but we moved there on foot and enjoyed the snowfall,” said Mohammad Ali Khan, a tourist.

He said that because of the slippery condition of the bumpy road, the four-wheelers were also reluctant to take tourists to the scenic Shogran resort.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was already blocked in upper parts of the Kaghan valley since the earlier snowfall, was also blocked in lower parts of Kaghan valley.

The roads leading to Siran, Konsh, Spat and Kandia valleys were also blocked because of the landslides.

In Swat, Mahodhand, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba received heavy snowfall. A large number of people thronged the Malam Jabba after the snowfall.Also, the upper parts of Upper Dir received snowfall, forcing the inhabitants to remain indoors.