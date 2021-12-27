 
Monday December 27, 2021
VICS centre to be set up near Faizabad for PSVs

By APP
December 27, 2021

Rawalpindi: A state-of-the-art Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station (VICS) Centre will be set up near Faizabad or on IJ Principal Road for inspection of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned to select a suitable place in these areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC had also directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to allow Chingchi Richshaws to ply only on designated routes which should be issued to them to avoid traffic congestion on city roads. He ordered the officers of RTA and City Traffic Police to launch a crackdown against PSVs running without route permits and fitness certificates and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

