Gas shortage allows LPG dealers to make hey

Rawalpindi : As the winter season is peaking and the shortage of natural gas has added to the woes of consumers, the situation has also provided a window of opportunity to the dealers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) who are taking full advantage of it and selling the commodity at skyrocketing prices.

They are selling 1-kilogram LPG in prices ranging between Rs230 to Rs270 but nobody is checking the profiteering for over two months. Some dealers are selling one kilogram LPG even at Rs300 in ‘black’ for past two days.

The city district government, Rawalpindi seems to have a soft corner for LPG dealers who are looting helpless public with both hands since the arrival of winter but concerned government officers are yet to register even a single FIR against them in this regard. The rate of LPG has almost doubled in two months as 1-kilogram of the commodity was easily available at Rs120-Rs140 but now it is selling at Rs230-Rs270.

The consumers have demanded of the government to take strict action against the dealers who are selling LPG at inflated rates for undue financial gains otherwise creating an artificial shortage of the commodity. The LPG dealers say the commodity was not available therefore its prices were continuously soaring.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed the rate of 1-kilogram LPG at Rs217. But, dealers and retail shopkeepers are selling the commodity in ‘black’ at skyrocketing prices for over two months.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that he has formed a special task force to check the prices of LPG. “We are taking action against profiteers on regular basis,” he claimed. He admitted that LPG dealers were selling the commodity at higher prices. “I have received several complaints that LPG was selling in ‘black’, he said. I have directed to register FIRs against profiteers, he said.

Rawalpindi LPG Dealers Welfare Association senior representatives said that they were facing a shortage of LPG therefore retailers were selling the commodity at skyrocketing prices. The majority of ‘gas plants’ have refused to provide LPG to retailers for some days, they claimed. The ‘gas plant’ owners are demanding double prices to provide gas therefore retailers are selling gas at double prices as well, senior representatives said.

Reportedly, people belonging to the lower and middle segments of society are looking for cheaper second-hand cylinders. These second-hand cylinders are cheaper in price but also dangerous.

The residents of Adiala Road, Defence Road, Sher Zaman Colony, Dhoke Juma, Pirwadhai, New Lalazar, Morgah, Humak, Rawat, Bakramandi, Banni, Pindora, Arya Muhallah, Committee Chowk, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, and Misriyal are facing an artificial shortage of LPG for a couple of days.

Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that LPG dealers are looting us with both hands and creating an artificial shortage. There is neither natural gas nor LPG in the country, how we could survive in this situation, he denounced.

Consumers have strongly protested against zero gas pressure and an inflated rate of LPG. They have demanded of the government to provide natural gas or provide LPG at cheaper prices.