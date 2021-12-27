Gang of street criminals busted

Rawalpindi: Police have busted a gang and arrested three of its members involved in street crimes and recovered stolen goods, Rs25,000, and weapons used in the crimes from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Sunday.
Those arrested have been identified as a gang leader, Zubair alias Zubair and his accomplices accused Alamgir and Ayaz Ali.
Banni Police have shifted them to jail after registering separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of the police team adding that operations against organised and criminal gangs would continue.
