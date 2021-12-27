VICS centre to be set up near Faizabad for PSVs

Rawalpindi:A state-of-the-art Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station (VICS) Centre will be set up near Faizabad or on IJ Principal Road for inspection of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned to select a suitable place in these areas.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC had also directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to allow Chingchi Richshaws to ply only on designated routes which should be issued to them to avoid traffic congestion on city roads.

He ordered the officers of RTA and City Traffic Police to launch a crackdown against PSVs running without route permits and fitness certificates and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The spokesman informed that the VICS centre Rawat was out of city area so the administration was going to set up another VICS centre near Faizabad or on IJP road to facilitate the citizens.

The authorities had also been instructed that the PSVs being run without fitness certificates and route permits should be imposed heavy fines and also impounded from one week to one month period in respective police stations. A modern vehicle inspection, certification station installed at Rawat near Radio Pakistan building was issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector, he added.

He informed that the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of an OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm which had started its operation here. Buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks were being issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection, he said.

He informed that the modern inspection method was helpful in controlling the road accidents.Public transport vehicles were not allowed to operate on roads without passing the seven inspections of international standard which aims to ensure road safety and minimize the number of accidents, he said.He added that the enforcement staff of the transport department had been directed to ensure every vehicle to get the VICS certificate.