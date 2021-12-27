Schools timing adjusted to reduce traffic

Islamabad: The local administration has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police and adjusted the schools’ timing to reduce the flow of vehicular traffic in the capital city.

The official notification No 20(21)-HC(G)/2021-1816 stated “Due to ongoing construction work on roads at various points in ICT, the traffic congestion on roads has increased manifold causing a nuisance, frequent accidents, and road blockage.”

“In order to reduce peak hour traffic congestion and facilitate smooth flow of traffic following blocks have been made sector-wise to streamline the traffic accordingly as per the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic,” it said.

According to the notification, in Block 1 (I&H sectors) the morning shift will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, evening shift from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm; In Block 2 (F-6 & F-7 sectors) morning shift will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, evening shift from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In Block 3 (F-8 & F-10 sectors), morning shift will be from 8:30am to 1:30pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm; In Block 4 (G-10 & G-11 sectors), morning shift will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm, evening shift 1:30pm to 6:30pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:30am to 12:30pm; In Block 5 (F-11 & E-11 sectors) morning shift will be from 8:30am to 13:00pm, evening shift from 1:45pm to 6:45pm and Montessori and prep classes from 8:45am to 12:45pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Asma Sanaullah has said “The school timings have been adjusted as per recommendations of SSP Traffic Islamabad Rai Mazhar to reduce traffic congestion and frequent accidents during peak-hours in Islamabad.”