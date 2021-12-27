‘Construction work of Kutchery Chowk project to start in January’

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that the construction work of the Kutcherry Chowk project would be started in January next year.

He informed that Kutcherry Chowk and Defence Chowk projects are to be started consecutively to facilitate the citizens and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on both the chowks.The Kutcherry Chowk project would be completed at a cost of Rs3.8 billion while the Defence Chowk project would be completed at a cost of Rs2.1 billion, he added.

The Kutcherry Chowk project would be started at the beginning of next month and after completing it, the Defence Chowk project would be started.The Chairman said that the Ammar Chowk underpass project was conceived nearly 12 years ago but, its construction work could not be started.

The incumbent Punjab government released the funds and the project was completed under the supervision of RDA and Station Headquarters, he added.In view of the growing population and traffic congestion, the project had undergone some significant changes, including the addition of twin underpasses, undergrounding of H.T and L.T cables, and addition of a new service line and reinforced earth panel.

Steps would also be taken to make the surrounding area clean and green, he informed.During the construction work, the authorities concerned took all possible steps to ensure that the people have the least difficulty and do not have to worry about restricted mobility.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the harsh monsoon season, FWO made all-out efforts to complete the project within the shortest possible time frame.Twin underpasses were constructed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

All the surrounding area of the project would be made lush green as per the vision of the Prime Minister, he added.Several years ago, the project was estimated at Rs754 million, but because of the recent increase in rates of construction materials, technical and design changes, up-gradation of various components, and inclusion of additional work, the cost of the project reached Rs1,307 million, the Chairman informed.He said that RDA would execute two other mega projects in Rawalpindi including Kutcherry Chowk and Defence Chowk.