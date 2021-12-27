City receives trace rainfall

LAHORE: Trace rainfall was recorded in the City, which was wrapped in the thick layer of fog here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.
Different city localities witnessed trace rainfall, which included Township, Johar Town, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Ravi Road, Garhi Shahu and several other areas. However, Met officials said that the thick layer of fog would prevail unless the City receives a good amount of rain.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most central/upper areas and likely to persist till Tuesday. They predicted that rain/snow was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while fog/ smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning hours.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Barkhan, Quetta, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Multan and Dera Ismail Khan. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 5.7°C and maximum was 19.5°C.
