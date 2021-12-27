Increasing trend witnessed in prices of vegetables, fruits

LAHORE: Increasing trend continued in the prices of the almost all vegetables and fruits this week while the authorities remained failed to stop overcharging.

The price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs186 per kg, while it sold at Rs190 to 240 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs270 per kg and sold at Rs300 to 550 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-Grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs275 to 285 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs360 per kg, and Thai fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Cucumber Farm increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 kg. Bitter gourd reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg. Spinach farm was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 and spinach local increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini long was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini farm gained by Rs21 per kg, was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Pumpkin price was gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of pea was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle. Beans were sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs67 to 195 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg. The price of Banana A-category was reduced by Rs2 per dozen, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs425 to 435 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 100 per kg.

Musammi A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, B-grade at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.

Citrus fruit price was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 160 per dozen, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.