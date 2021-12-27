Massacre of civilians in Myanmar ‘horrifies’ UN

United Nations, United States: A UN official said on Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians, possibly including two aid workers, were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation.
"I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
"I call upon the authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident," said Griffiths, who noted that two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state.
