Bodies of 16 killed in Channel boat disaster repatriated to Iraq

Arbil, Iraq: The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were repatriated early on Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan where their families were awaiting them, an AFP photographer saw.

The plane carrying them arrived around 2:00 am at Arbil, capital of the autonomous region in northern Iraq. The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa.