Trudeau says China ‘playing’ democracies against each other

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a year-end interview with local media said Western democracies must stand together against a China he says has been "playing us off each other."
"We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can’t, you know, play the angles and divide us one against the other," he told Global Television in an interview that aired late Saturday.
The prime minister described Western powers competing for access to China’s market -- using as an example sales of Canadian versus Australian beef to China’s rising middle class -- and allowing Beijing to often dictate the terms.
"We’ve been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market competitive way," he said. Canada and China relations plunged in December 2018 when Beijing responded to Canada’s arrest on a US warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by detaining two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- and blocking some Canadian imports.
