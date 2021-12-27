Karolos Papoulias dies

Athens: Veteran Greek politician Karolos Papoulias, who served as president at the height of the economic crisis of the 2010s, died on Sunday at the age of 92, the presidency said. "With sadness we address our last greetings to Karolos Papoulias," President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement, thanking him for "vigorously defending social cohesion and national unity".