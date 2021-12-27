28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

Tripoli: The bodies of 28 migrants have washed up on Libya’s western coast after their boat sunk, a security official said Sunday, the latest tragedy on the world’s deadliest migration route.

"Libyan Red Crescent teams recovered 28 bodies of dead migrants and found three survivors at two different sites on the beaches of Al-Alous," some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Tripoli, the source said. "The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago," he said, adding the toll could rise in the coming hours.