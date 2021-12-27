Russia denies withholding gas supplies to Europe

Moscow: Russian energy giant Gazprom has rejected accusations that Moscow is limiting gas deliveries to Europe and denounced Germany’s resale of gas to Poland amid soaring prices.
Poland this week accused Moscow of having stopped its deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to Western Europe, accusing Gazprom of "manipulation". The pipeline was operating in reverse mode this week, sending gas from Germany to Poland, public data showed, as European gas prices ticked up. President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that the flow direction was a political move and said that Poland had "sidelined" Russia in managing the pipeline.
United Nations, United States: A UN official said on Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35...
Jerusalem: A bird flu outbreak has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes on a reserve in northern Israel, an unusually...
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 92 new cases of Covid-19, raising its tally of infections to 4,261,759,...
NEW YORK: Canada plans to formally join Mexico in calling for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute with the...
Arbil, Iraq: The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of 114 protesters over violations during...
Comments