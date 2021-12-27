Rahul gives India ideal start in quest to conquer South Africa

CENTURION: Opening batsman KL Rahul gave India an ideal start in their quest to win a Test series in South Africa with a solid century on the first day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Rahul made 122 not out as India reached 272 for three at the close after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a green-tinged pitch.

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) drew the sting from the South African attack with an opening stand of 117 before fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara off successive deliveries.

It was only a temporary setback for the tourists, however, as Rahul shared a third wicket partnership of 82 with Kohli (35) before he and Ajinkya Rahane added an unbeaten 73 for the fourth wicket.

Rahul provided a masterpiece of concentration and shot selection, marred only by a difficult chance to long leg off Wiaan Mulder when he was on 60. He faced 248 balls and hit 17 fours and a six.

Rahane, whose place in the team had been questioned after a run of poor form, struck the ball crisply in making an unbeaten 40 off 81 balls with eight fours.

Ngidi was the only successful bowler, taking three for 45.

Kohli said at the toss that India’s win against South Africa in the third Test in Johannesburg on their previous tour in 2017/18 had given them the confidence of knowing they could win away from home.

Although they lost that series 2-1, India went on to achieve victories in Australia and England, leaving South Africa as the only major cricket-playing nation where they have not yet triumphed.

It was a chastening day for South Africa’s fast bowlers in conditions which should have been in their favour.

Already without strike bowler Anrich Nortje, out for the series with a hip injury, South Africa surprisingly gave a first cap to tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen ahead of Duanne Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in domestic first-class cricket this season.

Score Board

India won the toss

India 1st Innings

Rahul not out 122

Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60

Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0

Kohli(c) c Mulder b Ngidi 35

Rahane not out 40

Extras: (b 4, lb 4, nb 7) 15

Total: (90 Ov, RR: 3.02) 272/3

Yet to bat: Rishabh Pant †, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Fall: 1-117, 40.2 ov 2-117, 40.3 ov 3-199, 68.2 ov

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-5-51-0 Lungi Ngidi 17-4-45-3 Marco Jansen 17-4-61-0 Wiaan Mulder 18-3-49-0 Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0

South Africa Team: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock†, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi,

Test Debut: Marco Jansen (SA)

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus