Usman sets air rifle national record

KARACHI: Army’s M Usman created a new national record in Air Rifle event on the first day of the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting Range here on Sunday.

In the individual category of the event, Usman scored 624.9 points to create a new national record and won gold medal.

Navy’s Aqib Latif scored 622.7 points to claim silver medal and Army’s Gul Sarfaraz scored 621.7 points for bronze medal.

In the team category of the same event, Navy secured gold medal with 1864 points and Army with 1857.3 points took silver medal while bronze medal went to Air Force for scoring 1812.2 points.

In the first round of individual category of skeet event, Asif and Zeeshan each scored 71 points to take the lead and Khurrum Inam and Usman Chand with 70 points each are on third and fourth positions, respectively.

At the end of the first day, Army with one gold and two silver medals are on top position and Navy with one gold and one bronze are second.PAF with one bronze medal are third.

The other teams competing are Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Rifle Association (FRA), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sindh Police and Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police. There are 27 events in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories.