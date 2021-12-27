Protesters demand arresting killers of Thari domestic help

A large number of workers and civil society activists belonging to the Thar region held a protest on Sunday to demand justice for a young domestic worker who was brutally murdered in Karachi on December 8.

During the Thar Mazdoor Ittehad’s demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, the agitators demanded that the Sindh government and the police arrest the killers of Shahid Rahimoon, who was killed at a vacant bungalow in the upmarket DHA neighbourhood’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

They also demanded conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder, and criticised the police for failing to arrest the killers despite the passage of several weeks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke to the protesters via phone to assure them that he would take up the issue with Sindh’s police chief and chief secretary as well as other officials of the provincial government to provide justice to Rahimoon’s family.

“I have centuries-old relations with Thar’s residents, and particularly with the Rahimoon community, so I won’t abandon them in such a difficult time,” said Qureshi, who is also the spiritual leader of the Ghousia Jamaat.

Abdul Waheed, the protest’s organiser, said 16-year-old Rahimoon had come to Karachi from Thar for employment. “Recruited as a cook, Rahimoon filled in for a guard going on leave, but on the night of December 8, he was murdered while on guard duty at a vacant house in the DHA area.”

Unidentified men had broken into the house, tied up Rahimoon and killed him that night. They fled the scene of the crime after the murder. A guard working at a nearby house reported seeing four men scaling the back wall to make their escape.

Rahimoon’s friends visited the house when he had failed to return. There they found his body covered in marks of torture. The group of friends immediately reported the incident to the police.