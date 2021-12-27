Murad orders inquiry into 12-hour delay in autopsy of four-year-old girl killed in crossfire

Taking notice of a 12-hour delay in the post-mortem examination of a four-year old girl, Harmeen Mumtaz, at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial health department to conduct an inquiry into the incident and report as to why women medico-legal officers (WMLOs) were not present at the health facility in the night shift.

The four-year old girl was critically injured in the late hours of Wednesday during crossfire between robbers and security guards at a super store in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town. She was taken to a local health facility initially and later to the JPMC for treatment where she passed away during treatment.

Ironically, her body remained lying on a stretcher at the JPMC morgue for some 12 hours as no WMLO was present at the hospital and an autopsy could only be carried out next day at around 11 am when a female MLO returned on her duty.

Taking notice of the media reports regarding the absence of WMLOs at hospitals at night, the CM asked the provincial health department to initiate an inquiry into why WMLOs did not perform duties at night.

On the CM’s directives, the health department has tasked Additional Secretary Health Noor Muhammad Shah with conducting an inquiry into the matter and present a report within three days.

Some officials in the provincial health department, however, claimed that no significant outcome of the inquiry was expected. The additional health secretary held the first meeting at the office of JPMC Executive Director Prof Dr. Shahid Rasool and summoned the JPMC additional police surgeon as well as assistant police surgeons and other officials to seek details of the incident.

On the other hand, the Sindh police surgeon has also issued a show-cause notice to JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Sumaiya Syed for the delay in the post-mortem examination of the four-year old girl despite the presence of two WMLOs at the hospital.

He has also asked her to explain why she had communicated with the higher authorities without permission, provided them misleading information and also complained about the shortage of WMLOs when this matter had already been taken up by the authorities.