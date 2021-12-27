SBCA’s comments sought on plea against amenity plots’ encroachment

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to file comments on a petition against illegal constructions on the amenity plots of the PIA Employees Housing Society.

The direction came on a petition of Mohammad Waseem, who sought action against the conversion of amenity plots for residential purposes by the management of the PIA Employees Housing Society.

The petitioner said the management of the PIA Employees Housing Society is illegally converting the society’s amenity plots reserved for parks, schools, clinics and other units in various categories into residential plots for rehabilitation. He said the authorities concerned have been approached but action is yet to be taken.

According to the petitioner, the 15 acres of amenity land reserved for parks and playgrounds, and over three acres reserved for clinics, schools and mosques have been illegally encroached upon.

The court was requested to direct the SBCA and other civic agencies to demolish the illegal constructions and appoint an administrator to look after the affairs of the housing society. The counsel for the SBCA sought time to file comments on the petition. An SHC division bench comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput directed the SBCA to file comments on the petition on the next date of hearing.

Show-cause notices

The SHC also issued show-cause notices to the SBCA’s director general and director for District Central over their non-compliance with the court’s order. The court had earlier directed the SBCA to take appropriate action against illegal constructions in Liaquatabad after giving an opportunity of a hearing to all concerned.

The court was informed that the building was constructed without any approved plan by the SBCA. Issuing show-cause notices to the SBCA chief and the authority’s chief for the district concerned, the court directed them to appear in court in person and explain their non-compliance with the court’s directives.

Bailout package

The court was informed that a bailout package of Rs4.2 billion was suggested in order to meet the expenses of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in November 2020.

The counsel for the KMC said the bailout package has not been given to the municipal body to meet expenses despite the lapse of a year. The court directed the chief secretary and the chief minister’s principal secretary to take up the matter with the CM so that it can be decided without any further delay. The court expects that the decision in instant matter will be taken within 15 days.