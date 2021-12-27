Why indeed?

Why is it that the functionaries of our public sector departments only come to aid people when some higher-up or a television channel highlights the issue? Why is it that the SHO of a police station comes to a victim’s rescue only when he is quite literally ‘ordered’ to do so? Why do medical superintendents of hospitals take action against negligent doctors only when the news of the negligence goes viral? Why is it that our civil administration and other departments take notice of the illegal construction only when the Supreme Court makes them do so? Unfortunately, there are scores of examples where those in authority take no interest in anything unless public pressure forces them to do so. There is a great need for our functionaries – politicians and government officials – to do their jobs without waiting for getting orders from the superior courts or for things to blow up in the media.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi