In need of change

A country’s prosperity depends on its political and economic stability. Unfortunately, while the Covid-19 pandemic has led to catastrophic economic crises across the world, developing countries like Pakistan have been the worst hit. In the economic context, Pakistan has witnessed a bleak past and is passing through a murky present. But the question is: who is to be blamed? Is this the Covid-19 pandemic? Are the previous governments responsible for these crises? Or can they be attributed to the present government?

It seems wrong to blame the Covid-19 pandemic or the previous governments for Pakistan’s financial meltdown. According to the finance ministry, Pakistan made a record increase in GDP – over five percent – in the fiscal year 2017-18. The current economic situation can only be attributed to the incumbent party’s bad governance and the unwise decisions of the country’s economic managers. The federal budget for FY 2020-21 is a glaring example of this. Despite the fact that Pakistan is an agricultural country, only a small portion of the total budget was allocated to agriculture. However, the government is constantly accusing previous governments for the country’s crises and is using Covid-19 as an excuse for its incompetence. Those in authority are still praising the inept team of economic managers, rather than working to get a stronger team. It is imperative to take immediate measures to resolve these issues. The prime minister should re-evaluate everyone’s performance and replace the inept lot with a proficient and experienced team.

Engr Ali Haider

Lahore