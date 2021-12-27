A special sport

Traditional Sindhi wrestling known ‘Malakhro’ is played during almost all rituals and village fairs. This game requires strength and a knowledge of the correct techniques. Locals flock to see it being performed as wrestlers put in great efforts to emerge victorious.

Such sports, if promoted, can encourage young people to pursue healthier activities and avoid futile pursuits. The concerned department of the Sindh government should pay attention to the promotion of this sport. The cultural and sports departments should promote this spectacular sports and ensure that all veteran wrestlers are given stipends after their retirement.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra