Bad manners

The University of Karachi is one the biggest universities in Pakistan, where thousands of students are registered for regular and private degrees. In this context, a huge responsibility lies upon its semester examination cell which receives hundreds of students trying to get various academic documents every day.

The staff is notorious for being rude to students, brushing aside their concerns. It seems that there is no accountability of these people as only those with personal relations are entertained properly. Students have to visit the cell for months for minor corrections. Often staff members are not available at their desks on time. Who should be implored to mitigate the miseries of students visiting the semester section?

Abdul Khaliq

Hub