Animal cruelty

One believes that animals should be allowed to live without human interference and should not be exploited or harmed for selfish gains. Societies that do not show kindness to animals are undoubtedly cruel societies. Animals are often bred in inhumane conditions. They live in restricted spaces state where they can barely roll over. In hatcheries, male chicks are slaughtered by a process called maceration as they are useless for farmers. Using animals for conducting tests in numerous medical and cosmetic industries is another unfortunate practice that can easily be discontinued.

There are a number of things that can be done to protect animals. First, it is imperative that people consider reducing their consumption of meat. Second, wild animals should not be hunted or imprisoned. Third, farms must treat them better, and give them proper space and food. Four, animal testing should be banned across the world.

Anwar M Iqbal

Turbat