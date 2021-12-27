Quarrels within

It is often said that a bad workman always quarrels with his tools. The PTI has been doing exactly that since coming to power in 2018. The lofty claims it made during its electoral campaign have been dashed to the ground and, after the passage of more than half of its term, the country is mired in numerous problems.

Recently a statement made by Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed raises serious doubts about the prime minister being ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’. Instead of retaliating against the allegations and trying to prove them wrong, the incumbent government’s leaders declared him a ‘new comedian’ which indicates they do not know how to respond to the allegations. The current government should focus on its mismanagement. What is more baffling is that the prime minister seems more interested in political confrontation with opposition members than he does in lifting the country out of crisis. All this seems like an attempt to divert the people from domestic and international crises.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock