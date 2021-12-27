Message for the future

The Single National Curriculum, introduced by the government, has already created a considerable amount of controversy in the country, as have other steps that become a part of the new educational setup at all schools. Perhaps we should approach the issue in a different way. We could take cues from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at a condolence reference for the late Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan national who was so brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot. The prime minister emphasised that Islam speaks of humanity and justice, and that anyone who uses it to perpetuate cruelty will be punished.

Given what happened at Sialkot and has happened at other places, including Bacha Khan University, perhaps this is also how we should educate children for the future. A syllabus consisting of knowledge about ethics, civics, the rights of others, and the way to practise them, while ensuring no injury is inflicted on anyone else, would make a good start. Only if we begin educating children now on what is right and what is wrong, and the true meaning of our religion, can we hope for a better future than the dark events we saw in Sialkot.

What we need more than anything for our children is a focus on promoting respect for other persons and greater tolerance for all in our schools. This should be a part of any new curriculum and a part of the guidance to teachers who will be required to convey it to thousands of children across the country. It is essential that the right balance is worked out and the right messages delivered. If we fail to educate our children, if we fail to drive home the messages that are now urgently needed in a society that is literally falling apart, we will fail as a nation. We need to make sure the future generation is made aware of this and understands what morality and ethics mean. Killing another human being is never right. It should never be taken up by a random group of persons, no matter what the offence of the person in question may be. It is the values of kindness and ‘rehem’ and peace that need to be stressed in schools so that children can take them into the future and help build a better, stronger society constructed on the basis of the ethics and morality that is a central part of the religion the majority of people in our country follow.