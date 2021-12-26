KP CM says govt committed to holding peaceful LG polls

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government was committed to holding the second phase of the local government elections in a peaceful manner.

“The government will provide all the required resources and support to hold the election in a peaceful way,” the chief minister said. He was talking to Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash and Inspector General of Police Muazzam Jah Ansari here. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah was also present on the occasion, said an official communique.

The matters related to the peaceful holding of upcoming local bodies polls in the remaining 18 districts of the province came under discussion.

Some untoward incidents that took place in certain places during the first phase of the elections and a broader strategy to avoid such incidents in the upcoming second phase also came under discussion.

The chief minister said that overall the first phase of the local bodies polls were held smoothly in a peaceful environment; however few untoward incidents took place in certain places.

“Such incidents should not take place anywhere during the second phase,” he said and directed that necessary arrangements and preparations should be started and finalised in all respects well before the polling.

He also directed to put in place an effective mechanism of coordination amongst the district administrations concerned, police, election commission and other relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth, transparent and peaceful holding of the elections.