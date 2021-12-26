‘South Punjab Secretariat to improve service delivery’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said the purpose of setting up South Punjab Secretariat is to improve service delivery.

Chairing a meeting, he said officers should perform their duties with the spirit of public service. The meeting reviewed development projects, performance of departments and issues related to the South Punjab Secretariat. Kamran directed officers to work only on merit and ensure that no one's right is violated. He said the common man should be given respect in government offices. He said indicators have been introduced to assess the performance of secretaries.

The chief secretary said the Punjab government wants development of South Punjab and the completion of development projects within the stipulated time is a priority. He directed that timely and transparent utilization of uplift funds be ensured. Praising the performance of the secretaries of South Punjab, he lauded the steps taken in the fields of health and education. He lauded the efforts of setting up Transgender and Subhe Nau Schools and the online magazine "Roshni". He issued instructions for taking steps for the protection of wildlife.

The meeting was briefed that the work on the Institute of Cardiology in Multan would be completed next year while the work on the Nishtar Hospital and Sardar Fateh Mohammad Khan Institute of Cardiology, DG Khan, is in full swing. The South Punjab Education Department has launched Pakistan's first online kids magazine. The country's first transgender school has been set up in Multan. The meeting was informed that a special squad has been formed in Rahim Yar Khan to curb poaching.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar said in the briefing that the work is under way on the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat Multan building, which will be completed in August 2023. He said 400 Kanals have been allotted for the building of the South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur. He said Rs 189 billion have been earmarked for South Punjab in the budget while 45 per cent of the budget has been spent on development projects. He said that 1541 development projects have been designed in 11 districts of South Punjab. Of these projects, 1441 have been approved and work orders of 87 per cent schemes have been issued.