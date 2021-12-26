Christmas celebrated in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The Christmas was celebrated in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with special arrangements for security of churches and other places. Special security measure were taken in and around the worship places in Peshawar on the occasion of Christmas.

The regular police, the Ababeel Squad, rapid response force, K-9 unit and cops in civvies were deployed for security during the Christmas. Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and other officers cut Christmas cake at the Saint John’s Cathedral Church to participate in the festivities of the Christian community. Events were also organised in other districts to mark the day.

General Officer Commanding Major General Naeem Akhtar, Tochi Scouts Commandant Usman Haider, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Atique Hussain and members of the Christian community attended the event in Miranshah, the district headquarters of North Waziristan.