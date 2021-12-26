PM, others send greetings: Christians across country celebrate Christmas

ISLAMABAD: Christian community across country, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas Saturday with great zeal.

The Christian community celebrated this festival by organising different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies.

Special prayers were held in churches across the country where the Christian community prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The main attractions of the Christmas festival including the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, carols and Christmas gifts added charm to the festivity.

All young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrated the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration was the decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christian community decorated their residential colonies with lightings, displayed stalls carrying different attractions like Santa Claus outfit, toys, Christmas tree etc to attract the children.

Greetings from political leadership of the country also poured in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended his greetings to the Christians as they celebrated Christmas on the day in Pakistan as well as across the globe. ” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, in his message, the prime minister said, ”He said the sincere and invaluable services rendered by the Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country had always been commendable. ” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan was the top most priority of the PTI government.

In a message he congratulated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and said the entire nation shared this happy occasion.

The minister said country’s Constitution guaranteed the rights of minorities.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

Special assistant to Punjab chief minister on information Hasaan Khawar has also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.