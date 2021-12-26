Islamabad : Correspondence course or distance learning programme for Pakistani students has been announced by Okayama Science University High School, says a press release.

The three-year diploma course offered by Okayama University of Science’s operator, the group Kake Gakuen, established in 1964, starting from April 2022, requiring essential credits and 10 days per year in campus activities, which can be used as top-up with degree programme in any university of Japan or to apply for a job in Japan.

According to the statement of General Director of Kake Japan Fumitsugu Otsuki, correspondence course programme is a formal education confirming to Japanese Law and conferring the same status and quality of full time study in Japan, he further said that Kake universities in Japan offers 30 per cent fees discount to international students who enroll themselves upon completion of intensive Japanese language programme of 12 or 18 months.