Islamabad : Correspondence course or distance learning programme for Pakistani students has been announced by Okayama Science University High School, says a press release.
The three-year diploma course offered by Okayama University of Science’s operator, the group Kake Gakuen, established in 1964, starting from April 2022, requiring essential credits and 10 days per year in campus activities, which can be used as top-up with degree programme in any university of Japan or to apply for a job in Japan.
According to the statement of General Director of Kake Japan Fumitsugu Otsuki, correspondence course programme is a formal education confirming to Japanese Law and conferring the same status and quality of full time study in Japan, he further said that Kake universities in Japan offers 30 per cent fees discount to international students who enroll themselves upon completion of intensive Japanese language programme of 12 or 18 months.
The stray cat population is rising in the city streets having multiple houses. Our approach to the stray-cat problem...
Islamabad : Safeer Ahmed, Special Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has said that his...
Islamabad : Literary awards accompanied with around Rs850,000 are being given in recognition of the books on poetry,...
Islamabad : More than 43.5 million children received polio vaccine and Vitamin A during the fourth nationwide...
Islamabad : Annual Sports event of Al-Huda International School held at Sports Complex Islamabad here.The objective...
Islamabad : National Highway and Motorway Police Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani has ordered immediate...
Comments