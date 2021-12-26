Keeping motorways, highways safe top priority of police

Islamabad : National Highway and Motorway Police Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani has ordered immediate redressal of problems faced by general public across the city.

He made the orders after listening to calls of public on Radio FM-95 Live and Facebook on Saturday.

He further said that the E-Khuli Kuthcherris (open courts) are the best way to remain in direct contact with general public. It’s our prime responsibility to keep Motorways and highways safe for commuters, says a press release.

He categorically said that axle load regime will be implemented soon with true efforts. Road Safety awareness programmes will be enhanced through innovative ideas to educate youth to become aspiring drivers.

Answering a regular caller IG give directions to concerned quarters for dissemination of basic information to general public on social media in case of any accident / emergency. He further stated that in the first phase promotions have been made on the basis of merit for the non-uniform staff.

In addition, more merit-based recruitments in the Motorway Police are in pipeline and hopefully in near future it will be executed.

On special efforts of IG, NHMP, M-tag facility has been provided in the vehicle registration office of Islamabad so that general public can avail the facility of M-tag at the time of vehicle token or registration. Soon this facility will be provided in Lahore and Peshawar Vehicles registration offices.

On the occasion of Christmas Eve, IG Inam Ghani congratulated the entire Christian community, particularly NHMP Christian employees. Cake cutting ceremony was held in NHMP Central Police Office, Islamabad, IG NHMP distributed gifts among the Christian employees working in Motorway Police.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Inam Ghani said, “I am proud to say that all the minority communities in Pakistan are like a bouquet of flowers which includes all the flowers that add to its beauty.” “I want the young men and women of the minority community to join the police force. In this regard, he expressed the wish that we will do his level best for full recruitment in the 5% minority quota.

The National Highways and Motorways Police are working day and night to make public travel on national highways safer and more comfortable, he added.