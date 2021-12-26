Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal

Islamabad : Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday showing traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival was marked by Christian community through arranging different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

Special cake cutting ceremonies were arranged at different ministries and departments before the day to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members and acknowledge their contributions.

Special services were held in Churches across the country and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival included the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

The other festivities of the Christmas day included distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors, especially children.

While the decorated Christmas tree placed at D-Chowk by Capital Development Authority (CDA) is also attracting a number of visitors.

Meanwhile, Christmas was celebrated in Rawalpindi with traditional services at churches, prayers for peace, exchange of gifts, cake cutting ceremonies, and family reunions were the hallmark of the special occasion.

The city churches, particularly Catholic Church, Lalkurti, Protestant Church, Mall Road, Saddar, and Catholic Church at Christian Colony, homes, and Markets were decorated with lights while children were visiting parks, playgrounds, churches, and their religious places.

The festivities of Christmas were started with prayers and other rituals in the churches.

Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Dr. Joseph Arshad while talking to this agency said that the Christmas event symbolized a significant truth of spiritual life, adding that the prophet Jesus was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred, and hypocrisy prevailed upon the land.