Sunday December 26, 2021
Islamabad

Two liquor suppliers nabbed

By APP
December 26, 2021

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and impounded a large quantity of liquor and other items from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Police held two liquor suppliers who were identified as Samuel and Adil.

Police have also confiscated 445 litres of liquor, 36 bottles of liquor, and other related items from their possession.

