100 suspects held from Satellite Town

Rawalpindi: The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Saturday launched a search operation in Satellite Town and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, the police spokesman said.
He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted the operation in the area and searched 25 houses, 15 shops and 100 suspects were questioned.
According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
