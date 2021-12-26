Five held over violation of marriage laws

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five accused of violation of marriage laws and recovered weapons, ammunition, fireworks, and sound system from their possession, the police spokesman said.
Those arrested have been identified as Osama Naeem, Sheikh Basit, Wasif Naeem, Mohammad Hamza, and Mohammad Ali.
New Town Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani’s appreciated the performance of the police team adding that aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives and property of citizens will not be allowed at all.
CPO said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements.
