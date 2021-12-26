Russia blocks rights monitor website for promoting ‘terrorism’

MOSCOW: Russia has blocked the website of a rights monitor tracking political persecution, saying it promoted terrorism and extremism, amid an unprecedented official crackdown on dissent.
The move comes in a year that has seen the opposition dismantled and scores of independent media and rights groups branded as "foreign agents" or banned outright.
OVD-Info, which tracks opposition protests and also provides legal support to victims of political persecution, said the Roskomnadzor media regulator had blocked its website earlier this week.
"At the moment, we have not received a notice and do not know the reason for being blocked," the group tweeted.
