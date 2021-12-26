Queen pays moving tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II paid a touching tribute to her late husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message as she marked the holiday with a family gathering.

In the unusually personal message broadcast at 1500 GMT, the 95-year-old monarch said that she and her family were missing the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at 99 in April. Wearing a red dress and pearls, the Queen spoke while sitting at a table with a single photograph of her with Philip, taken in 2007 for their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary.

"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why," said the Queen, who was married for 73 years.