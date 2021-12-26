Malaysian floods death toll rises to 46

KUALA LUMPUR: The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years rose to 46 on Saturday, with five people still missing, officials said, as work crews continued a massive clean-up on Christmas day.

Days of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow last weekend, swamping cities, cutting off major roads, and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Selangor -- Malaysia’s most densely populated and wealthiest state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur -- has been one of the worst-hit areas.

10 die in Iran road crash

TEHRAN: Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said.

The accident occurred at around 7:15 am (0345 GMT) on the road between the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr, Khuzestan’s traffic police chief Reza Dolatchahi said. "The number of people killed in the crash on the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road has reached 10," Dolatchahi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.