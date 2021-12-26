Clashes in Somalia force thousands to flee

MOGADISHU: Clashes between two rival factions of the security forces in a port city in northeast Somalia have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, a local official said on Saturday.

The fighting has for several days rocked Bosaso, the commercial capital of the semi-autonomous state of Puntland in the country´s northeast.

"Thousands of the residents in the Bosaso town fled... as sporadic fighting was going on in some parts of the town," local official Abdirizak Mohamed said.